NONE of Monmouthshire's state primary, secondary, or special schools have been placed in the lowest (red) category in the latest Welsh Government bandings.

The bandings, released each January, places schools in four colour-coded categories to reflect the level of support they need to do better.

Each school will received tailored Welsh Government support and intervention based on their category.

The categories are as follows:

Green – needs the least support (up to four days).

Yellow – needs up to 10 days' support.

Amber – needs up to 15 days' support.

Red – needs the most support (up to 25 days).

In Monmouthshire, no schools were placed in the red category. Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary School, which was rated as 'red' last year, has improved to an 'amber' rating this year.

One comprehensive school (King Henry VIII, in Abergavenny) and 14 primary schools were awarded the highest 'green' rating in the latest bandings.

MORE NEWS:

There were six schools to improve their ratings this year. They were Pembroke Primary and Osbaston CIW School (both up to green, from yellow); Goytre Fawr Primary, Magor VA Primary, and Caldicot School (all up to yellow, from amber); and Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary (up to amber, from red).

Meanwhile, four schools' ratings dropped this year. They were Undy Primary School and Monmouth Comprehensive School (both down to yellow, from green); and Llandogo Primary and Deri View Primary School (both down to amber, from yellow).

All other schools retained the same category as last year.

The latest bandings for Monmouthshire schools are as follows:

Green:

Primary Schools: Gilwern Primary School, Pembroke Primary, Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary, Thornwell Primary, Shirenewton Primary, The Dell Primary, Overmonnow Primary, Cross Ash Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin, Cantref Primary, Kymin View Primary, Llanfoist Fawr Primary, Usk Primary, and Osbaston CIW School.

Secondary Schools: King Henry VIII School.

Yellow:

Primary Schools: Goytre Fawr Primary, Undy Primary, Trellech Junior and Infants; Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, Dewstow Primary, Raglan Primary, Magor VA Primary, Our Lady and St Michaels RC Primary, and Archbishop Rowan Williams VA School.

Secondary Schools: Monmouth Comprehensive, and Caldicot School.

Special Schools: Mounton House School.

Amber:

Primary Schools: Rogiet Primary, Durand Primary, Llandogo Primary, Deri View Primary, Castle Park Primary, Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary, and St Mary's RC Primary.

Secondary Schools: Chepstow School.

Red:

None.