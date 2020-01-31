A CARER from Llanmartin in Newport died following unforeseen complications of neck surgery, a coroner has concluded at an inquest.

Sarah Louise Williams, 43, died on October 31 2017 at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

An inquest hearing at Gwent Coroner's Court in Newport was told of how Ms Williams had undergone successful surgery on a neck cyst nine days earlier, and been discharged from hospital during the evening of the same day she had her surgery, October 22.

But Ms Williams fell seriously ill the following morning, and suffered respiratory arrest as an ambulance was on its way to her.

Ms Williams was placed on a ventilator at the Royal Gwent's intensive care unit, but she never recovered and died several days later.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders read a letter from Ms Williams' brother, Nigel, who said his sister had complained of difficulty swallowing at the time of her discharge from hospital.

He expressed concerns that Ms Williams had been allowed home, but said it had been her desire to leave the hospital on the evening of October 22.

The coroner heard from Duncan Ingrams, the consultant ear, nose, and throat surgeon who had overseen Ms Williams' operation.

Mr Ingrams said neck cysts such as Ms Williams' were routinely operated on to prevent future infections.

Ms Williams' operation had been supervised by him and performed by his "very competent" trainee, Ms Saunders was told.

Following the successful operation, Ms Williams underwent a routine period of observation lasting a few hours.

Ms Saunders asked why the patient had been allowed home.

Mr Ingrams said it was optional whether a patient stayed at hospital or went home following that kind of operation. A nurse had tried to persuade Ms Williams to spend the night in hospital, he added.

Mr Ingrams said the inquest hearing was the first time he had been told that Ms Williams had difficulty swallowing, and had he known about this at the time, he would not have let her go home.

Mr Ingrams said he was unable to attend the hospital on October 23 when he found out Ms Williams had been re-admitted - something he said was "forever to [his] regret".

Ms Williams' case, he added, "is something that will play on my mind forever [but] I don't think anything in the operation would have changed the outcome".

The court was told Ms Williams had developed a haematoma in her neck, which can cause pressure on the airway, oesophagus, and blood flow.

Summing up, Ms Saunders said the operation was done correctly with every sign of success, and that Ms William's initial recovery had been good.

But the haematoma had blocked Ms Williams' airway, and the lack of oxygen to her brain caused "irreparable damage".

The primary cause of death was recorded as hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, following respiratory arrest caused by a haematoma.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Ms Saunders said an internal investigation by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board had found no concerns regarding Ms Williams' operation or post-operative care, and that the paramedics' performance had been deemed excellent.