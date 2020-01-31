FIVE men who were on trial for being part of an alleged conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and across South Wales have changed their pleas to guilty.

Parvis Ishaq, aged 30, of Cyril Street, Murtaza Hussain, aged 23, of Capel Crescent, Avatar Hussain, aged 26, of Bishpool View, Rizwaan Hussain, aged 23, of Llanthewy Road, all Newport, and Mohammed Ali, aged 38, of no fixed abode, have admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between November 1 2018 and July 26 2019.

Seven other men deny the charges in the same trial at Newport Crown Court.

Aftab Hussain, aged 31, of Laburnum Drive, Emile Jones, aged 31, of East Usk Road, Erfan Kamber, aged 34, of Corporation Road, Lewis Farrell, aged 21, of Herbert Walk, Pill, Jacob Jones, aged 25, of Clarence Place, Hassan Farooq, aged 34, of Cyril Street, all Newport, and Varinder Sanghera, aged 40, of Queen Street, Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between the same dates.

Prosecutor Heath Edwards told the jury of nine men and three women the seven defendants were part of a “successful and lucrative business” that used a central pay-as-you-go mobile phone line to meet the needs of hundreds of customers.

He said “text bombs or flares” were used to advertise class A drugs for sale to existing clients.

Customers from all over South Wales would call this number, known as the ‘Goshi’ line, and place orders for heroin and crack cocaine before they would meet a “runner” who would deliver the merchandise in return for cash in Newport city centre, the jury heard.

Mr Edwards said the number was contacted on average 234 times a day over a nine-month period.

“They all worked together as part of a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and beyond," said Mr Edwards.

“Each defendant assisted in a different way. It was a successful and lucrative business. The telephone was a valuable commodity.”

He added that group text messages would be sent out to hundreds of drug addicts advertising products with prices and advising potential customers, “Hurry while stocks last.”

The trial before Judge Richard Twomlow continues.