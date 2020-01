TRAFFIC is very slow at the moment on the M4 westbound due to congestion caused by an earlier broken down vehicle.

The breakdown occurred between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25 (Caerleon), and the inside lane was blocked for a time.

All lanes have now reopened - the motorway was cleared at 3.25pm - but the backlog, on top of the usual heavy late afternoon traffic, means that the queue is back beyond junction 23 (M48).