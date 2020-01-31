ST CENYDD School can be seen as the success story from Caerphilly in the past 12 months, rising from amber to green in the Welsh Government's National School Categorisation System.

The school has seen a remarkable turnaround in the last year, and is now one of just two secondary schools in the borough to be ranked green, meaning it needs the least amount of support.

The county borough’s other green rated secondary school was St Martin's School - winner of the Secondary School of the Year Award at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards - which rose from a yellow ranking last year.

The majority of Caerphilly’s primary schools have been ranked green in the latest school classifications by the Welsh Government.

Forty-eight of the county borough’s primary schools were classified as green, meaning they are “highly effective,” and have “a track record of raising standards and the capacity to support other schools to do better.”

These schools will receive up to four days of support a year.

A further 19 primary schools were ranked as yellow, meaning they require up to 10 days of support.

Llanfabon Infants School has risen in the rankings from red to amber, and is now ranked alongside Phillipstown Primary School and Idris Davies School three-18.

Crumlin High Level Primary, Cwmcarn Primary School, and Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod have all fallen from amber to red, meaning they are “in need of greatest improvement” and require up to 25 days support.

Ysgol Bro Sannan is also categorised as red.

Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School and Newbridge School retained their yellow categorisation, while Heolddu Comprehensive School and Lewis School Pengam climbed from amber to yellow.

Blackwood Comprehensive School, Idris Davies School three-18, and Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni saw no change in their rankings, remaining amber.

Bedwas High School rose to the amber category this year after being Caerphilly’s only red school last year.

Risca Community Comprehensive and Islwyn High School dropped from the amber to red category.

Trinity Fields Special School remains in the green band.

The National School Categorisation System, introduced in 2014, places schools into one of four colour-coded support categories - green, yellow, amber, and red - to demonstrate the level of support they need.

GREEN:

Primary Schools: Pengam Primary, Fleur-de-Lys Primary, Markham Primary, Cwmaber Junior School, Libanus Primary, Tynewydd Primary School, Risca Primary, Fochriw Primary, Gilfach Fargoed Primary, Hendre Junior School, Hendre Infants School, Hengoed Primary, Llancaeach Junior School, Rhydri Primary School, Nant Y Parc Primary School, Tiryberth Primary, Ty Isaf Infants School, Abercarn Primary school, Greenhill Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili, Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn, Maesycwmmer Primary School, Bedwas Junior, Graig-y-Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community, Bedwas Infants, Hendredenny Park Primary, Cwm Glas Infants School, Cwmaber Infants School, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta, Cwmfelinfach Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon, YGG Y Castell, Cwrt Rawlin Primary School, Cefn Fforest Primary, Penllwyn Primary, Blackwood Primary, Glyn-Gaer Primary School, Aberbargoed Primary School, Trinant Primary, Ty Sign Primary School, Twyn Primary, White Rose Primary School, Plasyfelin Primary School, St Gwladys Bargoed School, Rhiw syr Dafydd Primary School, Ystrad Mynach Primary, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Cwm Derwen, St Helens RC Primary

Secondary Schools: St Cenydd School and St Martin's School.

Special Schools: Trinity Fields Special School.

YELLOW:

Primary Schools: Coed-Y-Brain Primary, Pontllanfraith Primary School, Deri Primary School, Pentwynmawr Primary School, Derwendeg Primary School, Waunfawr Primary, Pantside Primary, Cwm Ifor Primary School, Bryn Primary, Ysgol Ifor Bach, Ynysddu Primary School, Upper Rhymney Primary School, Ysgol Y Lawnt, Bryn Awel Primary School, Machen Primary School, Park Primary, Tyn-Y-Wern Primary, St James Primary School, Ysgol Penalltau

Secondary Schools: Newbridge School, Heolddu Comprehensive School, Lewis School Pengam, and Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School.

AMBER:

Primary Schools: Llanfabon Infants School, Phillipstown Primary School, Idris Davies School 3 to 18.

Secondary Schools: Blackwood Comprehensive School, Bedwas High School, Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, and Idris Davies School 3 to 18.

RED:

Primary Schools: Crumlin High Level Primary, Cwmcarn Primary School, Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargoed, Ysgol Bro Sannan

Secondary Schools: Risca Community Comprehensive and Islwyn High School.