THE leader of the Welsh Conservatives has been ordered by a High Court judge to lift the suspension of Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay, pending further legal action.

Mr Ramsay, 44, was suspended from the group after being arrested at his home in Raglan at around 8pm on New Year's Day.

He was released from custody the following afternoon, with Gwent Police stating that he would face no further action, but his suspension remained.

Mr Ramsay is suing Paul Davies – the leader of the Welsh Conservatives – at the High Court.

Last week, Mr Ramsay's solicitors told the Argus he had not been told why he had been suspended from the party.

At a hearing in Bristol, Judge Jonathan Russen QC ordered for the suspension to be lifted until a trial into the matter takes place in February.

"In my judgement, it is appropriate that he is restored to the membership of the group," the judge said.

Representing Mr Ramsay, David Lock QC said Mr Davies "lacked the power" to suspend the Monmouth AM and had not conformed to the rules of the group's constitution.

In a written statement, Mr Ramsay said he was at his "wits' end" and sought the assistance of the High Court to "end the stalemate".

Richard Price QC, representing Mr Davies, asked for an adjournment to prepare for the case as he had been given less than 24 hours' notice.

Mr Price said eight members of the 11-strong assembly group had supported the suspension and it was not the case that Mr Davies had "acted solo".

"The defendant and the other members of the group who are involved in the process are concerned there is a risk, if your lordship were to refuse my application for an adjournment, that this matter would be decided simply on the back of the evidence of the claimant alone," he told the judge.

The judge refused the application for an adjournment and allowed the interim injunction until the case is heard at a three-day trial in February.

He said his ruling did not affect the disciplinary processes of the group.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Ramsay said: "I am disappointed that I had to come to court today to achieve this result.

"However, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving my constituents and discharging my public functions."

The trial is to be listed at a court in either Bristol, Cardiff or London between February 19 and 21.