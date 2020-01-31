ASSESSMENTS to determine whether residents qualify for free council transport to day centres in Blaenau Gwent will continue, senior councillors have decided - despite concerns that the policy will penalise the most vulnerable.

Those who do not qualify for assisted transport, but who have exceptional circumstances, will be able to access the service for a charge reflecting public transport rates, the county borough council's executive committee has decided.

Previously, anybody using the council’s Community Options services would be automatically entitled to free transport, without any assessments.

The council say the new policy is aimed at supporting people to travel independently, but opponents say it will “penalise some of the most vulnerable.”

Steven Pinney, whose wife Sandra has been assessed as ineligible for free council transport, criticised council assessments for “not thinking about mental health” issues.

He said his wife could use a bus or taxi but requires “constant supervision.”

“These people have got mental health problems,” Mr Pinney, of Tredegar, said.

“It should not be happening.”

Mr Pinney said his wife is considering sharing a taxi with another resident who uses the day centre at Ysbwty Tri Cwm in Ebbw Vale, which will cost them each £7 per day from Tredegar.

Since the new policy was introduced, 87 residents no longer use the council’s assisted transport, with a further 16 set to find alternative arrangements from this month.

Eighty-six of these residents still use the council’s day centres though, travelling by a variety of methods including using their own vehicles, using a taxi, or accessing transport by their care provider.

Twenty-four residents have been assessed as eligible for free transport, these being mainly older people and those with dementia.

Councillor John Mason, Blaenau Gwent Council’s executive member for social services, said the policy will continue to support vulnerable people to use the service.

“The introduction of an assisted transport policy is aimed at supporting people to travel independently to activities where it is safe for them to do, whilst recognising that some of the most vulnerable adults who access our services will still require specialist assisted transport,” Cllr Mason said.

“This will continue to be provided free of charge for those eligible.

“The policy enables us to be consistent in providing assisted transport and to operate an efficient and sustainable service moving forward.”

But Cllr Steve Thomas, chairman of the social services scrutiny committee, said it felt the policy would “penalise unfairly some of the most vulnerable people in our community”.

He said there was also concern it would put “huge pressure upon some of the families of the service users.”