A FAMILIAR Newport landmark has appeared on prime time television as the city and its environs chalked up yet another appearance as a location for Doctor Who.

West Usk Lighthouse is the latest site to star, as a setting for part of Fugitive of the Judoon, the fifth episode of the latest Doctor Who series.

Jodie Whittaker (The Doctor) and Jo Martin (Ruth Clayton) were at the lighthouse last year to shoot scenes for the episode, which aired last weekend.

Danielle Sheahan and family with Dr Who's Jodie Whittaker)

The lighthouse was the first to be built by renowned Scottish civil engineer James Walker in 1821.

The land around the lighthouse has been reclaimed as farmland but it stood on an island until 1856.

After being decommissioned as an operational lighthouse in 1922, West Usk Lighthouse now operates as a hotel.

READ MORE:

"They were here for two days filming until quite late," said co-owner Danielle Sheahan.

"There would have been about 80 people and about 20 trailers and vehicles.

"They also parked at the Lighthouse Inn in St Brides where their catering van was.

"We did not have a chance to talk to the cast as they were very busy."

The episode involved the trigger-happy space police the Judoon, who are targeting 21st-century Gloucester.

The Doctor and company raced back to Earth in order to prevent them doing too much damage to the cathedral city.

More information about West Usk Lighthouse can be found at westusklighthouse.co.uk