A THUG who broke a man’s nose and cheekbone with a single punch because “he wasn’t from around here” has been jailed.

Matthew Fletcher was egged on to carry out the “nasty” unprovoked attack by a group of up to 10 men and women in the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly.

Prosecutor Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said he told Jake Davies and a companion: “You’re not Lansbury boys. You’re not from around here. I’m going to knock you out.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the victim had only just moved into a block of flats in the area with his young family when he was confronted by Fletcher and a gang of people.

Mr Stanway said the 40-year-old followed Mr Davies outside and the complainant told him: “I’m not looking for a fight but if you hit me, I’m going to hit you back.”

The prosecutor added: “There were about 10 people there and they were egging the defendant on.

“He punched the victim in the face when he wasn’t looking. The next thing he remembers is being in the back of a police car with blood on him.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan was told how Mr Davies was knocked unconscious and was treated for his injuries at Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales.

Fletcher, of Coed Main, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm on November 21 2018.

Mr Stanway said the defendant had 21 previous convictions for 37 offences and had recently served six months in prison for the common assault of an ex-girlfriend.

Christopher Evans, mitigating, said his client was a father of three young children who wanted to go back into employment after working as a groundsman and in the building trade.

His barrister added: “Being in custody has been a wake-up call for him. He is ashamed of his record and wants to be with his family and provide for them.”

Mr Evans said the defendant had experienced problems in the past with binge-drinking and drugs.

Judge Wynn Morgan told Fletcher: “You took your anger and anxiety out on this unfortunate person.

“You broke this fellow’s nose in three places and fractured his cheekbone.”

He said the offence was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be justified.

Fletcher was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after his release.