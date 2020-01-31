CONSTRUCTION workers made a surprising on-site discovery at a property in Newport when a message in a bottle emerged from the wall of the adjacent garden.

Peter Burrows, of Total Property Solutions, was working on the site in Alice Street in the Pill area of the city when the unusual find was made.

A strawberry liqueur bottle dating back nearly 50 years is not something you would expect to find embedded in a wall, and the handwritten message with it made the find stranger still.

The note read: "Pat and Rameo moved into 73 Adeline Street with Mark and Gina. 31, 1976".

"The bottle had been cemented and built into the wall at the rear of a property my company is working on," said Mr Burrows.

"I was really surprised that I found it and excited about its age."

He said that the find had received mixed reactions on social media as a lot of people expressed their concerns about the structural integrity of wall.

"It looks like it's been made out of any bit of rubbish that was found", he said.

"However, let's not forget that wall has been standing for almost 50 years, so can't be that bad."