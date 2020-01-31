FOUR new businesses have begun trading in Torfaen to mark a great start to 2020.

Laura Davies, from Trevethin, has opened Fadez & Braidz, a barber salon, in Broad Street Blaenavon. Having previously run the shop for more than four years, Ms Davies has returned to run the business after taking a family career break.

Rhys West and Henry Price have both launched their own garden and maintenance services operating from Pontymoile and Trevethin respectively - RW Glass and Grass maintenance services and J Price and Sons.

Both businesses provide a comprehensive range of gardening and maintenance services dedicated to local people.

And Donna Sullivan has opened up Golden Lockz, a spray tan and beauty venture based from Cwmbran.

Four new businesses have begun trading in Torfaen in 2020, including Fadez & Braidz. Picture: Torfaen Council

The businesses have been supported with advice for setting up their businesses and planning and funding support from Communities for Work Plus and Job Centre Plus.