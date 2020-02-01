DETECTIVES are asking for your help after a report of homophobic comments made to a woman at a Gwent railway station.

British Transport Police are have released CCTV images of a man they think can help them with their enquiries.

The incident happened at Pengam station at 2.15pm on Sunday 29 December.

A woman reported she had been subjected to homophobic comments on the platform at the station.

The suspect, a man, boarded a train to Cardiff. He then left the service at Cardiff Central station.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 287 of 30/12/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.