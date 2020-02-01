A FORMER Wales international with a rare cancer has spoken about his diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease ahead of World Cancer Day.

Matthew J Watkins, from Blackwood, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013 at the age of 34, when it was discovered in his pelvis.

The former centre, who represented Wales on 18 occasions, and starred for Newport and Scarlets, initially thought the pain was down to an old rugby injury.

“I retired from rugby with a hip injury. I had a pain in the back of my glute around my pelvis," he said.

“I’d played rugby for so many years, I just thought the pain was a result of that.

“They investigated it more and found it was cancer. I’ve been having treatment ever since.”

Mr Watkins initially treated the cancer with chemotherapy by taking tablets.

In 2018, Mr Watkins discovered the cancer had spread to his spine. He went to have pioneering treatment in London to target the cancer.

He continues to have radiotherapy treatment on the affected areas of his body at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Last month, the 41-year-old was told the cancer, which grows along the bone, has now been discovered in his head between the brain and skull.

He is working with specialists at the Velindre Hospital to understand what the next steps are for his treatment.

“I had radiotherapy in November and December last year. Now I’m waiting to see how things go and what the next steps are.

Matthew J Watkins has spoken about his cancer diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease ahead of World Cancer Day. Picture: Cancer Research UK

“Recently the radiotherapy has made me feel tired and I’ve had to rest a lot more than I’d like to which definitely impacts me mentally, but I stay positive because I’ve lived with cancer for seven years now and my family and friends keep me going.”

Mr Watkins is calling on people to come together on World Cancer Day next Tuesday, February 4, to help raise money to tackle the disease. Since his diagnosis, the rugby star has completed two gruelling bike rides across America for Velindre, helping to raise more than £250,000.

“When I was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2013, it was predicted that one in three people would get cancer in their lifetime and now it’s one in two,” he said. “It’s unbelievable really.

“When I go for my treatment, I’m always taken aback by the amount of people living with cancer who are going for treatment, getting on with their lives too.

“So I want everyone in Wales to show their support on World Cancer Day and help Cancer Research UK to tackle this disease. Just by making a donation of just £2 for a Unity Band, we can all make a real difference to people with cancer.”