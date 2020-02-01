RUGBY fever is gripping Wales this weekend, as the annual Six Nations tournament begins today, with Wales taking on Italy in Cardiff.

Here we take a look back at some Wales' matches from the 1980s.

Wales' Billy James and Mark Jones against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1987

Wales v France in Cardiff in February 1984

Wales v England at Cardiff Arms Park in 1981

Newport full back Kerry Roberts tackled just short of the line during Scotland v Wales in 1987

MORE NEWS:

Wales v Ireland in March 1988

Wales v France in Cardiff, February 1989

Wales v England, March 1989

Wales v France in Cardiff, February 1984