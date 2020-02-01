RUGBY fever is gripping Wales this weekend, as the annual Six Nations tournament begins today, with Wales taking on Italy in Cardiff.
Here we take a look back at some Wales' matches from the 1980s.
Wales' Billy James and Mark Jones against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1987
Wales v France in Cardiff in February 1984
Wales v England at Cardiff Arms Park in 1981
Newport full back Kerry Roberts tackled just short of the line during Scotland v Wales in 1987
Wales v Ireland in March 1988
Wales v France in Cardiff, February 1989
Wales v England, March 1989
