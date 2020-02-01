WITH Wales hosting Italy in their Six Nations opener, we wanted to know where your favourite place to go in Gwent for Italian food is for this week's 'five of the best'.
Here are the places our readers have chosen.
Vittorio’s, Newport
Lucy Sullivan said: “Without a doubt Vittorio’s. Amazing food, brilliant staff, fabulous atmosphere... you couldn’t want anything more”.
Debbie Burnett said: “Has to be Vittorio’s. We’ve been going there as a family since it opened. Great menu and lovely staff”.
Nick Chitty said: “I travel from Birmingham just to eat there when celebrating my birthday. The food is sensational!”
Panevino, Chepstow
Dawn Floyd said: “The best! Always fantastic food and service!”
Trudi Sara said: “The food and service is amazing. They gave my daughter the most wonderful 18th birthday”.
Daniel Hughes said: “Fantastic good that ain’t too pricey, and beautiful surroundings”.
Villa Dino, Newport
Darren Jeffs said: “Has to be Villa Dino’s for me. Always had great food and fantastic service there, and not forgetting the famous sweet trolley!”
Lucy Thomas said: “Hands down Villa Dino”.
Jackie Bruce said Villa Dino’s was the “best ever!”
MORE NEWS:
- Paedophile attempted to 'cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity'
- MAPPED: Every street in Newport where anti-social behaviour happened in December
- Judge orders Welsh Conservatives to lift suspension of Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay
Mamma Lina’s, Rogerstone
Robert Campion said: “Excellent menu and service. The quality of food is second to none”.
Dianne McConnell said: “Mama Lina’s in Rogerstone are the best!!!!”
No 2 Augustan, Caerleon
Diane Cox said: “Great food. Exceptional value”.
Francesca Zerbini said: “No 2 Augustan all day every day!!!! Fantastic food and brilliant service”.
We put out a Five of the Best shout-out every week on our Facebook page, so keep your eyes peeled!