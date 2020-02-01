GWENT Cats Protection are appealing for a ‘happy ever after’ for beautiful, mischievous Jinx.

This five-month-old female is a confident playful kitten, looking for her forever home, since being brought into care with her mother.

She loves to play with toys and anyone who shares time with her. She gets very excited and a bit over-enthusiastic, so older children only.

She can be homed with other cats.

Jinx is looking for a home where she can happily play

If you think you can offer fun-loving Jinx the stable home she deserves, Gwent Cats Protection would love to hear from you. Telephone 0345 371 2747, or email info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Website: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch