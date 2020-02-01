BLAENAVON Town Council has changed the criteria it uses for nominations for its annual Civic Awards, opening it up so now non-residents and non-volunteers can also be considered.

In the past, nominees have had to either live in Blaenavon, represent Blaenavon organisations, or be involved in voluntary work within the town.

But the 2020 awards are now open to people who have also made ‘a significant impact’ on the town.

“The council agreed that the awards should be more like Freedom of City awards, where people are often neither residents nor volunteers, but have a connection to the city that has earned them recognition for that connection,” said clerk to the council Kevin Warren.

The four award categories are:

Outstanding service to the community

Outstanding achievement

Overcoming adversity

Youth award

Long service awards will be given to people who have completed a minimum of 15 years service within their organisation, and the nomination forms must be completed by the organisation’s secretary.

The closing date for nominations is Friday February 28.

You can download application forms from blaenavontowncouncil.co.uk, email blaenavontc@btconnect.com, or pick up paper versions from the Council Offices, 101 High Street, the Post Office in Broad Street, and the World Heritage Centre on Church Road.