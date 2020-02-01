GIVING loans to schools in deficit is “like giving a credit card to someone who is in debt,” a Monmouthshire councillor has said.

The loans proposal is included in the council’s 2020/21 draft budget and offers schools the chance to borrow up to 10 per cent of their budget, which can be spread out over 10 years.

It also includes plans to extend the repayment of a deficit from three years to four years.

School balances across Monmouthshire currently total a deficit of £882,645, and it is anticipated that 16 schools will finish the year in deficit, including Monmouth Comprehensive which is forecasting a £480,000 shortfall.

But Cllr Jez Becker told fellow members of the council's economy and development select committee that “the possibility of loans for schools who are in a deficit position, that sounds to me like giving a credit card to someone who is in debt.”

The cabinet member for resources Cllr Phil Murphy however, said that it could help schools get out of a difficult position, potentially interest free.

“It would substantially reduce the amount they have got to find each year and therefore any savings that they were going to make, potentially they can reinvest in standards of extra-curricular activities or whatever they want to do," said Cllr Murphy.

“They wouldn’t have to spread it out over 10 years - they could pay it quicker if they want to.

“It’s giving schools the opportunity of being far more flexible with their recovery plans.

“If they go into deficit, once they are on a loan basis, the authority will take back their budgetary control from them.

“So, they are not allowed to go into overdraft once they’ve cleared it with a loan.”

The council's public consultation on its budget plans for 2020/21 ended yesterday.