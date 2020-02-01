Yesterday marked 25 years since the disappearance of Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards.

He disappeared in 1995 aged 27, just before the band was due to make a promotional trip to America.

He is thought to have been staying in the Embassy Hotel in London.

Richey , who grew up in Blackwood, was last seen in London on CCTV. His car was later found near the M48 Severn Bridge.

There has been mystery surrounding his disappearance since 1995, with the band reportedly still keeping back one quarter of their takings as his share.

Richey father died in 2013 and his mother last year.

His sister Rachel has always raised awareness of the issues caused by a loved one disappearing and played a major part in the campaign to pass the Guardianship Act, which allows relatives to manage their missing person’s finances. The Act became law last year.

Richey was one of the 21 missing people whose portrait was included in the Unmissable Exhibition in March 2019 in London. The exhibition was conceived and created by artist Ben Moore, whose brother Tom has been missing since 2003.

Missing People publicity coordinator Kate Graham, said: "Richard, if you are reading this, please call or text us on our free phone number, 116 000.

"It’s confidential and we can’t trace your call. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe

"The helpline is here to support people who are missing or thinking of going missing and their loved ones who are left behind.”

If anyone has seen Richey Edwards, they are encouraged to contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or call the police on 101.

The charity’s helpline is operated by staff and volunteers.

It is free to contact and open 24 hours a day thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website at missingpeople.org.uk/sightings