THESE nine pictures show off Gwent in all its glory.

From the urban sprawl of Newport city centre to the quiet of the countryside, members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have captured the great variety the area has to offer.

We will start with Jonathan Price's colourful shot in Llanbradach.

Next up is Wayne Gibbon's shot of snowdrops in Llanover Church.

This stunning shot of the sunset of Blaenavon lakes was taken by Robin Birt

And now we have Griff Rees' picture of a tree overlooking the Mon and Brec canal.

Is that a yawm? A robin sits in a tree at Coed Y Canddo Woods. Picture by Charlie Thomas.

Jason Burgess took this candid black and white of Newport at high tide.

This was taken by Jennifer Griffiths at Beechwood Park and House.

This one looks like an alien island. Let's hope is isn't. Picture by Adrian Mahagan.

And last, but by no means last, we have this great shot of Tredegar House by Susan Eaton.