HERE is another of our regular round-ups of people who have appeared at magistrates courts in Gwent.

RHIANNON DAVIES, aged 41, of Badgers Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation after she pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault on Police Constable Kawai Wong in Newport on New Year’s Day.

She must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

KYLE ANDREW WISDOM, aged 39, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was banned from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Wisdom must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £122 surcharge.

DAVID ALEXANDER HUNTLEY, aged 32, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £100 in compensation after he admitted criminal damage by urinating in a police cell in Newport.

LEE MATTHEW ARTHUR BALL, aged 37, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted stealing food and alcohol worth £184 from Sainsbury’s on New Year's Eve.

He must also pay £150 prosecution costs.

HAYDN BRAKE, aged 56, of Hospital Road, Nantyglo, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation after he admitted assaulting a woman and a nurse.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

DANIEL JOHN BROOKS, aged 35, of Cross Street, Abertillery, was banned from the roads for two years after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was also fined £200 and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

DOUGLAS CHRISTOPHER MCMAHON, aged 34, of Vincent Gardens, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was banned from the roads for 18 months after he was found guilty after a trial of being more than twice the drink-drive limit in Newport’s Skinner Street.

He was also fined £575 and must pay £620 prosecution costs and a £57 surcharge.

GAVIN MATTHEW ALLEN, aged 27, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and possession of cannabis in Pontypool on Boxing Day.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

ANDREW CLEMENTS, aged 51, of Addison Street, Cefn Fforest, was fined £300 and ordered to pay £25 compensation after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and a public order offence.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

LEE JONES, aged 36, of Henry Wood Close, Newport, was banned from the roads for 14 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was also fined £430 and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £43 surcharge.

EMRYS WHITTLE, aged 52, of First Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for 17 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was also fined £120 and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

LIAM JENKINS, aged 20, of Gwern Avenue, Senghenydd, was banned from the roads for 23 months for drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol an benzoylecgonine in his blood in Fleur-de-Lys.

He was also fined £200 and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

JONATHON METHVEN, aged 53, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was also fined £250 and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

ASHLEY WILLIAM SLADE, aged 29, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to the possession of amphetamine.

The defendant must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.