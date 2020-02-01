GIN LOVERS will be able to enjoy a selection of their favourite tipple as part of a 17-day gin festival at a pub chain's Gwent venues.

JD Wetherspoons will be serving up to 14 gins from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Italy as part of its festival.

The festival will run at JD Wetherpoons pubs across the UK from Friday February 14 to Sunday March 1.

It will feature a range of flavoured gins, gin-based liqueurs and a distilled non-alcoholic gin, with flavours including ginger and cinnamon, fresh strawberry, grapefruit, rhubarb, marmalade, watermelon, berries and orange blossom.

Among the UK gins are: Aber Falls Gingerbread Gin Liqueur, Didsbury Gin Strawberry and Sicillian Lemon, Slingsby Marmalade Gin, Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin and Hawthorn's London Dry Gin.

The overseas gins are: Malfy Gin Rosa, from Italy and Mor Irish Gin, from the Republic of Ireland.

And for customers who wish to enjoy a drink without alcohol, there is Caleño Juniper and Inca Berry.

A range of mixers will be available for customers to drink with their gins, including three flavoured tonics, Valencian Orange, elderflower and pink grapefruit.

The gins are also being paired with a range of drinks, including apple juice, bitter lemon, fizzy rhubarb, ginger ale and lemonade.

The John Fielding, on Caradoc Road, Cwmbran will be among those pubs taking part, and manager Carol Cooper said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins, a number of which have not previously been available in the pub.

"We are confident that our customers will enjoy the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."

The gins will range in price from £2.90 to £3.40 (single measure) and include a free mixer.

Tasting notes on all of the gins will be available.