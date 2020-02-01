STAFF retention and recruitment are national issues for authorities providing care to people living at home, Torfaen councillors have been told.

There have been three retirements and seven resignations among social workers who provide care for people living at home in the last year, according to a Torfaen County Borough Council report.

The report says: “Demand is outstripping supply, there is a waiting list for care of approximately 200 hours week-on-week.”

In the council’s healthier communities overview and scrutiny committee Cllr Rose Seabourne raised questions over why this was the case.

She said: “Seven carers have resigned. Do we carry out leaving interviews to assess the reasons?”

Mark Saunders from the regional partnership team said: “In terms of recruitment and retention, this is a national problem.

“We have done a lot of work to try and understand what are the barriers for people trying to enter the sector and so what are the reasons why people are leaving.

“Many are near retirement which is a concern.

“We have a bulge of younger people, but they don’t tend to stay.

“Of the 82 per cent of the providers we surveyed, every one of them reported difficulty in recruiting and retaining staff.

“The reasons for that are the lack of status and that lack of status is despite the need for them to become registered and therefore a much more professional workforce, the rates of pay and the cost of driving between calls.”