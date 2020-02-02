AN “idiot” who drove into a children’s playground and nearly knocked over a young boy on a bicycle has escaped going to prison.

Glyn Dorrington, aged 27, caused mayhem when he did "doughnuts" in his silver Ford van while kids and parents watched in disbelief.

Prosecutor Richard Ace said one adult told police he heard the defendant loudly revving his vehicle in Carbonne Close in Monmouth, before entering the park where youngsters were playing.

The parent, there with four of his children aged between six and 12, recognised the driver and his passenger, who he knew as ‘Zim’.

Mr Ace said: “The defendant drove out onto the grass and started spinning his van around a number of times.

“He was doing what is described as ‘doughnuts’.

The prosecutor added that as he left, Dorrington “nearly collided with a young boy on a bike”.

The defendant, of Fisherman’s Walk, Bulwark, Chepstow, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on March 24 2019.

Mr Ace said Dorrington had 14 previous convictions for 20 offences, including “low level violence” and breaching an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO).

Stephen Thomas, representing the defendant, said: “This was a serious offence committed in a children’s playground.

“But nobody was deliberately targeted, it wasn’t a prolonged incident, and no injuries were caused. He was showing off.”

His barrister added that his client was in poor health and suffered from Crohn's disease.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Keith Thomas told Dorrington: “You drove like an idiot, trying to show off. This was an appalling piece of driving.”

But he said that the defendant had no previous driving convictions and there was a chance he could be rehabilitated.

Dorrington was jailed for 13 months, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard he was unable to carry out unpaid work in the community.

The defendant was banned from driving for three years and told he must sit an extended re-test.

Dorrington must also pay £160 towards prosecution costs and a £140 surcharge.