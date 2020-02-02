GWENT’S Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has been asked to reconsider a proposed precept rise of nearly seven per cent, with concerns over the burden it will place on tax payers.

The proposed 6.99 per cent increase was discussed at a meeting of the Gwent Police and Crime Panel, but members voted against accepting the rise.

Instead they recommended that six per cent rise be considered, in light of increasing pressures on tax payers, a better than expected police settlement, and opportunities to borrow less given that £1 million earmarked for M4 Relief Road protests is coming back into the budget.

PCC Jeff Cuthbert, said the proposed rise took account of pressures facing tax payers, while attempting to ensure the force could provide an adequate service.

“We are never happy to propose an increase but we have done so after a most rigorous process to make sure we are fair all round,” he said.

But councillor Colin Mann raised concerns over the ‘burden’ being placed on the public with the proposed rise.

“We are living in a situation where lots of people are struggling,” he said.

Councillor Mike Jeremiah questioned the results of a public consultation, which claimed 66.6 per cent of people were in favour of a £2 a month increase - equating to a 9.39 per cent rise - to maintain police officer levels.

He said that residents in Torfaen had told him a “totally different story,” with “very few” saying they were prepared to pay the increase.

Councillor Jason Jordan questioned whether £1m earmarked for protests over the M4 relief road could be used towards lowering the rise.

The meeting heard that money has been used to reduce pressure on reserves, and to avoid paying a high interest rate on future borrowing.

Mr Cuthbert said an improved policing settlement would not impact on this precept proposal, but that it could reduce financial pressures further ahead.

Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent Police, said the proposed 6.99 per cent precept rise would only allow the force to deliver the service it currently provides.

“I do not want to investigate with one hand tied behind my back in terms of finance, because it is not the best service I can provide for the community of Gwent,” she said.

Ms Kelly said investment in policing is needed, adding: “This is not an investment, it is a standing still budget.”

After the meeting, Mr Cuthbert said he will speak with the chief constable “to understand how their recommendation may affect service provision.”

The panel will submit a report by February 8 on its recommendation, which the commissioner will respond to by February 15.