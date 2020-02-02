MORE and more first-time buyers are looking to Caerphilly as a way to escape the rising prices of buying in Newport and Cardiff.

Indeed, the average price first-time buyers are forking out for a property in Newport is just under 25 per cent more than in Caerphilly.

First-time buyers in Caerphilly spend, on average, £129, 648 as opposed to £164, 503 in Newport.

Now, property website Zoopla have worked out exactly how much household income you’d need to earn to buy your first home in every ward.

The data is based on the median house price and the assumption of a loan to income ratio of 4.5 per cent and 85 per cent loan to value – the percentage of the property value you’re loaned as a mortgage (in other words, the proportion you’re borrowing).

Aberbargoed

Median house price for first-time buyers: £97,000

Joint income needed to buy: £18,500

Abercarn

Median house price for first-time buyers: £105,000

Joint income needed to buy: £20,000

Aber Valley

Median house price for first-time buyers: £100,000

Joint income needed to buy: £19,000

Argoed

Median house price for first-time buyers: £95,000

Joint income needed to buy: £18,000

Bedwas

Median house price for first-time buyers: £145,000

Joint income needed to buy: £27,500

You can get this 3-bed end terrace house for £140,000. Picture: Zoopla.

Blackwood

Median house price for first-time buyers: £102,000

Joint income needed to buy: £19,500

Crosskeys

Median house price for first-time buyers: £130,000

Joint income needed to buy: £24,500

Crumlin

Median house price for first-time buyers: £90,000

Joint income needed to buy: £17,000

Darren Valley

Median house price for first-time buyers: £80,000

Joint income needed to buy: £15,000

Hengoed

Median house price for first-time buyers: £123,000

Joint income needed to buy: £23,000

You can get this 3-bed detached house, which comes with a conservatory, for £115,000. Picture: Zoopla.

Llandbradach

Median house price for first-time buyers: £125,000

Joint income needed to buy: £23,500

Machen

Median house price for first-time buyers: £145,000

Joint income needed to buy: £27,500

Moriah

Median house price for first-time buyers: £74,000

Joint income needed to buy: £14,000

Morgan Jones

Median house price for first-time buyers: £145,000

Joint income needed to buy: £27,500

Newbridge

Median house price for first-time buyers: £100,000

Joint income needed to buy: £19,000

New Tredegar

Median house price for first-time buyers: £58,000

Joint income needed to buy: £11,000

Pengam

Median house price for first-time buyers: £125,000

Joint income needed to buy: £23,500

Penmaen

Median house price for first-time buyers: £140,000

Joint income needed to buy: £26,500

(This spacious 4-bed is on offer for £140,000. Picture: Zoopla.)

Penyrheol

Median house price for first-time buyers: £135,000

Joint income needed to buy: £25,500

Pontllanfraith

Median house price for first-time buyers: £110,000

Joint income needed to buy: £21,000

Pontlottyn

Median house price for first-time buyers: £88,000

Joint income needed to buy: £16,500

Risca East

Median house price for first-time buyers: £125,000

Joint income needed to buy: £23,500

Risca West

Median house price for first-time buyers: £125,000

Joint income needed to buy: £23,500

(This Risca property is on the market for £110,000. Picture: Zoopla.)

St. Cattwg

Median house price for first-time buyers: £119,000

Joint income needed to buy: £22,500

St. James

Median house price for first-time buyers: £110,000

Joint income needed to buy: £21,000

St. Martins

Median house price for first-time buyers: £160,000

Joint income needed to buy: £30,000

Trethomas

Median house price for first-time buyers: £145,000

Joint income needed to buy: £27,500

Ynysddu

Median house price for first-time buyers: £88,000

Joint income needed to buy: £16,500

Ystrad Mynach

Median house price for first-time buyers: £125,000

Joint income needed to buy: £23,500