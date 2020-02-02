A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

RICHARD JOHN JONES, aged 31, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £120 compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing an Apple iPad and three footballs from a car.

He will be electronically-monitored during an eight-week curfew between 8pm and 7am.

DAVID JOHN SMITHSON, aged 47, of White City Close, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was fined £150 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly and failing to surrender.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LEON HACKLING, aged 27, of Fairfax Road, Heath, Cardiff, was banned from the roads for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in Newport.

He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 surcharge.

ALDWYN BRYNLEY WILLIAMS, aged 80, of Mount Pleasant, Fleur-de-Lys, was fined £100 after he admitted to speeding by driving at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

GLENN DANIEL JONES, aged 32, of Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for 22 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of two drums of diesel from M&G Plant and Tool and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

GARETH TERENCE BLANKS, aged 30, of Capel Newydd, Blaenavon, was jailed for 10 months after he admitted two counts of assaulting police officers, breaching the terms of a restraining order, public disorder, criminal damage and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He must also pay £450 compensation, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

PETER CROSS, aged 21, of Greenwood Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was fined £28 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence at the town’s Job Centre and Ton-y-Felin Surgery.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ROSS TEWKSBURY, aged 29, of Buckley Road, Tonypandy, was jailed for 20 weeks after he was found guilty after a trial of causing actual bodily harm in Bargoed.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

LLOYD ROYSTON DYER, aged 23, of Lakeside, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar, was jailed for 28 weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for drink-driving.

He was also banned from the roads for four years and five months.

Dyer must also pay £145 costs and a £122 surcharge.

ROSS JAMES HILL, aged 21, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £120 compensation after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

He must comply with a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Hill must also pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.