THESE incredible people lost a massive 46 and a half stone between them - that’s the weight of around five average humans.

We’ve run a number of weight loss stories throughout January and hope they will act as a source of motivation for those looking to shake up their diet, exercise more or change their thinking heading into the new decade.

So to round up the month, we’ve put together a list of the most inspiring stories.

Here are our top six stories.

A Newport mum lost a massive 12 stone

A NEWPORT mum has been named ‘Woman of the Year’ at Ringland’s Slimming World group after losing an incredible 12 stone.

Jessica Gilbert, 37, from Newport, downsized from a size 30 to a size 12 and now feels happier and more comfortable in her own skin. She joined Slimming World after feeling unhappy about her size back in 2011.

“I started to put on weight after giving birth to my son. He was born at 25 weeks, and so we had long stays in hospital which caused me to gain lots of weight,” she added.

A mum who refused to leave the house transformed her life

A WOMAN who would not leave the house in fear of being judged over her weight, has transformed her life after losing eight-and-a-half stones.

Two years ago, Samantha Wilson, of Trevethin, Pontypool. weighed 21st 2.5lbs and was on anti-depressants, was terrified about what other people would think about her weight.

She refused to be in any pictures with her children, and was also taking painkillers to deal with her weight-related back pain.

Cwmbran slimmer 'feels like a new man' after losing more than 10 stone in two years

A MAN from Cwmbran who lost ten and a half stone in less than two years said that his weight loss had left him feeling “like a new man”.

Jason Dury, 45, slimmed down from weighing almost 25 stone in September 2017 to 14 stone.

After his incredible weight loss, Mr Dury has taken the title of the Cwmbran’s ‘Greatest Loser’ for 2019, which is awarded to the member of the Coed Eva Slimming World group who has lost the most weight.

Tummy tuck target inspires Caerphilly woman's four stones weight loss in just six months

A MUM from Caerphilly has lost four stones in weight in just six months to reach her goal of being able to undergo a tummy tuck operation.

Hayley Lloyd, 44, from Caerphilly, gained weight after having children and in 2001 reached her heaviest weight of almost 19 stone.

She decided to lose weight and joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and lost four stones - but despite this achievement, she disliked the impact that being overweight had done to her body.

Blackwood man loses four stone by swapping pub for gym

A MAN who used to drink heavily every night has lost an incredible four stone after swapping the pub for the gym.

Gethin Thomas, from Blackwood, said he used to drink heavily most nights.

Mr Thomas, 25, said he embarked on his weight-loss journey in September after taking a picture and thinking: "I’ve got to something about this.”

Newport woman loses six stone with Slimming World

A WOMAN from Newport has lost six stone after feeling insecure about her body image and suffering with mental health issues for years.

Michelle Humphrey, 43, said: “After suffering for years with depression and having over two and a half years of counselling, I realised I had to do something to get myself fit and healthy if I wanted to be able to watch my family grow up”.

She went from 17 stone to 11 stone, losing six stone.

