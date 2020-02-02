THIS week Assembly Members voted 36-14 in favour of banning parents from smacking their children in Wales.

Set to come into force in 2022, the Bill – Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment - removes the defence of reasonable punishment for parents or guardians accused of assaulting a child.

It now means that adults may face criminal prosecution for common assault.

The move has proved highly contentious.

Children's charity Barnado's Cymru called the new law a "significant landmark for a child’s right to legal protection from assault" in line with the protection afforded to adults.

But Conservative AM Janet Finch-Saunders said that he remained “unconvinced that removing defence of reasonable punishment is right or fair for Wales,” during the debate in the Senedd.

"We have laws and systems already in place to protect the rights of the child. With this bill the state is stepping into the private lives of families."

Here’s what you wrote in the comments section of our article and social media posts.

FOR

One person commented: “I'm more concerned that people feel they have to hit their kids in an attempt to discipline them.

“Surely just raising them the right way should work like it does for everyone else?

“It's bad parenting and lack of taking responsibility that usually leads to some shocking behaviour, not the fact that the kids weren't hit.”

And another said: “Discipline doesn't mean smacking. Remove Xboxes and lifts, give extra chores, take away privileges.



“You can be a decent and fairly strict parent without having to smack them. It just takes imagination and effort.”

A mother-of-two said: “I've got two children. One is a probationary police officer, the other is 15, making good grades at school and is also working part time at a cafe on a Saturday.

“I have never laid a finger on them, but I am a kind-but-firm mum.

“I've taken gadgets, phones, grounded them etc. and it's worked well.

“They're respectful, hard-working young people and I'm proud of them both.

“There is no need to smack your children.”

AGAINST

One person said: “I wouldn't dare steal, speak out of place or take anything that didn't belong to me when I was younger or now thanks to my parents for making me who I am.

“I was never scared of them and I have the upmost respect for them, but it was because I knew the punishment.

“My 18-year-old daughter is the same. She never hung around, she doesn't do drugs and very rarely does she go out, so it didn't hurt her either.

“I'm sorry if you don't agree but it worked.”

And another wrote: “Ridiculous. A smack didn't do me no harm nor a slipper across the back of my legs.

“There is smacking a child and there is child abuse, there is a big difference.”

And one person wrote that he is still in his 30s and that “to this day, I respect my parents and do not use bad language in their house”.

“I had a slipper or belt depending on how bad I was and soap in my mouth for swearing or bad language.

“I understand there is a fine line between smacking and abuse but if it is not over-used and over-done then I don’t see the problem.

“Having a red leg for an hour or so is much different to bruises and broken bones.

“Knowing when to draw the line is most of these parents’ problem.”