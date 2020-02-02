OVER 2,000 used and abandoned needles have been found in Newport in just one month.

Paul Murphy, founder of community-action group Pride in Pill (PIP), says he and his team of volunteers have been “shocked”.

Their recent litter-pick, on the west side of the River Usk, saw them collect over 300 needles, 203 bags of rubbish and two deserted tents.

It means that in the first four weeks of the year, over 2,000 needles have been picked up by the group.

“It could be 24 thousand by the end of the year, it is just getting worse.

“We are finding more and more.”

He says his team of volunteers go out every week to clean up the streets because “somebody has to do it”.

“A child could go over, pick it up and say, ‘what’s this?’”

On Saturday, joined by Steve Preddy, Tracy Jones, Robert Jones and Dennis Bickerton, Mr Murphy encountered most of the needles by Castle Bingo and into town.

“I had to tell four dog-walkers to go somewhere else.

“It could be nasty if a dog puts its paw on a needle facing sharp-end up.”

(The Pride in Pill team after their latest litter-pick. Picture: Paul Murhpy.)

His team are trained to dispose of sharps safely. They wear steel-capped boots in case they step on a needle sharp-end up and wear gloves.

They then pick the needles up by using tweezers and place them in boxes to drop off at a needle disposal site.

Over the six years since the group’s formation, Mr Murphy says they have picked up tens of thousands of needles.

“I think we are used to it now,” he says.

“But it is still a shock because we are finding more and more.”

(Over 300 needles were found abandoned on Saturday. Picture: Paul Murphy.)

He said there should be houses and flats built on empty land to discourage fly-tipping and the littering of used needles.

And he says drug-users are not dropping their needles in designated sharp bins, but just leaving them on the floor.

“You see needles everywhere now.”

He also thinks charities should only give clothes to homeless people if they ask for them.

"We have been picking up just bags full of clothes that they don't need.

"They should only give them the clothes when they ask for them."

Newport city council have been approached for comment.