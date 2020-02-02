SHE’S super energetic, yet gentle as can be - will you be the one to take home our dog of the week?

Macey is a six-year-old saluki lurcher and is one of the sweetest and most gentle girls to meet.

She has lived with other dogs, and children, and will need an escape proof garden. For Macey is a real Houdini - and she can also open doors.

Macey was a bit underweight when she arrived at Newport City Dogs' Home, and her nails were very overgrown, so she has had a few weeks of limited exercise due to her sore paws.

But this has given her a chance to regain a little weight and she is now ready to meet the public.

She’s a super-friendly, good-to-go girl - so if you have room in your home and your heart for her, contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902 to arrange to meet her.