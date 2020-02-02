WORK has started on building a new Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Blaenau Gwent, with the project set to be completed by the summer.

The new £2.8 million facility at Roseheyworth Business Park in Abertillery, fully funded by the Welsh Government, is seen as vital to improving recycling rates in the county borough.

Blaenau Gwent councillors joined contractor, Jim Davies Civil Engineering Limited, and children from Roseheyworth Road Primary Campus - part of Abertillery Learning Community - on the site to officially ‘break ground’ on the development.

The waste centre will open six days a week - alongside the existing New Vale recycling centre at Waun-y-Pound Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale - and is expected to be completed by June.

The site will provide recycling services to take items like sofas, white goods such as freezers, fridges and washing machines, furniture including tables, chairs and wardrobes and carpets and underlay.

An entrance road to the site is designed to prevent queuing, with parking, pedestrian access and electric charging points for cars provided.

Councillor Garth Collier, deputy leader and executive member for community services, said the centre will provide “a modern and accessible facility to make it even easier for [residents] to recycle more of their household waste.”

“The investment is part of our waste strategy and one of a number of long term measures the council is undertaking to meet Welsh Government’s increasing recycling targets,” said councillor Collier.

“The new centre will also feature a furniture re-use facility where residents can donate items that are in good condition and free from defect so that they can be bought and re-used by someone else.”

New traffic signals will also be provided at the A467/Roseheyworth junction as part of the development.

Cwmtillery ward councillor, Joanna Wilkins, said increasing recycling is a “top priority for the council.”

“We invited local children along because it’s so important that as the recyclers of the future we engage them fully now in wanting to play their part in saving the planet,” she said.