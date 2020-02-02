BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

How are the ratings determined?

- Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation.

- Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Inspections are carried out by local authority officers, and businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

All information is available on the Food Standards Agency website.

So, does your favourite takeaway have a rating of one?

These are the takeaways and sandwich shops in Newport that were given a hygiene rating of one, meaning major improvement is necessary.

Great Wall

Where? Cromwell Road

Date of inspection: September 11, 2019

What the report said:

Hygienic food handling – good

Cleanliness and condition of facility and building – major improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Holy Cheesus

Where? Bridge Street

Date of inspection: December 13, 2019

What the report said:

Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – good

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Honour Garden

Where? St Vincent Road

Date of inspection: March 21, 2019

What the report said:

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Kasmin Takeaway

Where? Aberthaw Rise

Date of inspection: March 18, 2019

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – generally satisfactory

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Pontfaen Chip Shop

Where? Fallowfield Drive

Date of inspection: August 1, 2019

What the report said:

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Rajpoot Tandoori

Where? Main Street, Crumlin

Date of inspection: October 1, 2019

What the report said:

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

(This takeaway falls under the Caerphilly local authority, but has a Newport postcode.)

Each takeaway has the right to appeal their rating and ask for a re-inspection.