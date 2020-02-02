BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.
Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
How are the ratings determined?
- Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation.
- Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.
Inspections are carried out by local authority officers, and businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.
All information is available on the Food Standards Agency website.
So, does your favourite takeaway have a rating of one?
These are the takeaways and sandwich shops in Newport that were given a hygiene rating of one, meaning major improvement is necessary.
Great Wall
Where? Cromwell Road
Date of inspection: September 11, 2019
What the report said:
Hygienic food handling – good
Cleanliness and condition of facility and building – major improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Holy Cheesus
Where? Bridge Street
Date of inspection: December 13, 2019
What the report said:
Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – good
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Honour Garden
Where? St Vincent Road
Date of inspection: March 21, 2019
What the report said:
Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Kasmin Takeaway
Where? Aberthaw Rise
Date of inspection: March 18, 2019
Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – generally satisfactory
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Pontfaen Chip Shop
Where? Fallowfield Drive
Date of inspection: August 1, 2019
What the report said:
Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Rajpoot Tandoori
Where? Main Street, Crumlin
Date of inspection: October 1, 2019
What the report said:
Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
(This takeaway falls under the Caerphilly local authority, but has a Newport postcode.)
Each takeaway has the right to appeal their rating and ask for a re-inspection.
