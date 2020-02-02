THESE are the scenes inside the hospital where Britons evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan have been quarantined.

Speaking from inside the hospital, patient Matt Raw has provided an insight into what life is like at Arrowe Park Hospital.

The footage was sent to 5 news producer Eleanor Gregory.

NHS staff can be seen handing out hand sanitizer and face masks, while Mr Raw shows the breakfast items patients have been given.

They have also been provided with a pack of essentials, such as underwear, he explains.

Watch the video below.

He said the stay inside the NHS facility is like a “hotel”.

“We do have a concierge here who is attending to our absolute every need. It's like staying in a hotel.

"Imagine the best hotel you've ever stayed in and the best service you could ever possibly imagine.

"These guys at the NHS wipe the floor with the lot of them.

"Anything we've asked for, TVs, hair dryers, they go out and obtain them for us in a flash."

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales said: “It is likely that Wales will see cases of novel coronavirus and the Welsh Government and NHS Wales have prepared for this with robust case management and infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”