A MAN has been shot by armed officers in south London, with police declaring the incident as terrorist-related.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon.

It said: "At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed."

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, claimed to have witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road in front of a Boots store.

He told the PA news agency: "I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer - as they were in civilian clothing.

"The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can't quite remember. "After that I ran into the library to get to safety.

"From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene."

MORE NEWS:

Mr Bulhan said people began running into nearby stores after the incident.

"We were all informed to stay in buildings by armed police, until we were evacuated," he said.