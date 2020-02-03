THESE are all the burglaries that were reported to Gwent Police in Torfaen during December.

Overall, there were 59 alleged incidents of burglary, according to data from Police.UK.

Each location has a ‘last outcome tag’ which details whether the investigation is open, closed and what action was taken.

In 24 of the cases, the investigation was closed because no suspect could be identified.

What is a burglary?

Burglary is defined by law as the entering of a building as a trespasser, and then stealing or attempting to steal from it.

Making trespassing entry to a building with intent to steal, intent to inflict GBH or intent to do unlawful damage

It differs from theft and robbery and is an either-way offence, that is, it can be dealt with by magistrates or at Crown Court.

Burglary is not stealing from a person and using force, or the threat of force, to do it.

Advice from Gwent Police

What does a burglar look for when choosing a property?

A home which appears to be empty.

Easy access to the back of the building.

Trees and high bushes in the surrounding area which provide good cover.

Homes with no visible signs of protection such as alarms or lighting.

Door Security

Laminated glass should be used in all glazed areas. Wooden beading should be glued and fixed with security screws.

Front doors should have a viewer and door chain.

Back doors should ideally be fitted with a five lever mortise deadlock and two sashlocks (latch).

Letter boxes should be positioned so that people cannot reach through and release the lock.

When fitting security products always remember to use strong bolts and long screws.

Make sure you have an escape route in case of fire or other emergency.

Patio Doors.

Most patio doors made recently will incorporate a multi-point locking system.

On older units and those without multi-point locking, fit special patio door locks to the top and bottom of the sliding door.

Ensure that an "anti-lift" device is used. This will prevent the sliding door being levered off its runners.

Window Locks

In the absence of a multi-point locking system and laminated glass, all ground floor windows and those which open onto accessible areas, balconies or roofs should be fitted with window locks, unless designated as a means of escape.

French Windows

These generally open outwards, have exposed hinges and at least two flexible edges. These doors are especially susceptible to attack from levering instruments, e.g. screwdrivers, jemmies or even garden tools.

Security on timber and metal frame French windows can be improved by fitting mortise or surface-mounted security bolts on the inside top and bottom, together with hinge bolts and frame reinforcement.

Glass windows and glazed areas

For those windows and other glazed areas which are at higher risk of criminal attack, fit laminated safety glass. Vulnerable areas include patio doors, French windows and glazed external doors, as well as windows adjacent to any door.

Beware of toughened safety glass! It shatters into thousands of small pieces with no sharp edges, leaving a gaping hole to climb or reach through: toughened safety glass can be regarded as 'burglar friendly'. Do not confuse it with laminated safety glass.

In double glazed units, laminated glass on both the inner and outer surfaces will offer the ultimate protection.

However, one pane of laminated glass should be enough to prevent entry.

It is generally recommended that the laminated pane is fitted on the inside surface, thereby offering protection from the burglar and reduced risk of accidental injury to the occupants.

​​​​​​​Keep your keys safe

Never leave a spare key concealed anywhere near the front door, for example under a mat, flower pot, stone or dangling from a string behind the letterbox - burglars know all of the hiding places.

Don't store house/car keys just inside your front door to prevent letterbox burglaries. (Burglars could try to fish for the keys through the letterbox)

Do not label your keys in case they fall into the wrong hands if lost

Keep valuables out of view

Don’t put temptation in view of the burglar.

Keep valuables hidden away so that they cannot be seen from outside your house through windows.

Consider partly closing blinds / curtains and put portable items out of view.