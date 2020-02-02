WALES will "likely" see cases of novel coronavirus, says the chief medical officer for Wales.

The news comes as the first two cases in the UK were confirmed by Public Health England.

Both were taken ill at a hotel in York and one of the patients was a student at the University of York.

A Newport mother and daughter from Newport were taken for testing this week, but thankfully produced a negative result.

And now, “in light of the increasing number of cases in China”, the four chief medical officers for the UK are advising an increase of the UK risk level from low to moderate.

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, said: “The four UK Chief Medical Officers consider it prudent for governments and the NHS to escalate planning and preparation in case of a more widespread outbreak.

“This does not mean we think the risk to individuals in the UK has changed at this stage, but that the UK should plan for all eventualities.”

They are also recommending that all travellers who develop flu-like symptoms that have returned from China within 14 days, self-isolate themselves at home immediately and call the NHS.

“We are already recommending that travellers from Wuhan should self-isolate for 14 days, even if they do not have symptoms, due to the increased risk from that area.

“It is likely that Wales will see cases of novel coronavirus and the Welsh Government and NHS Wales have prepared for this with robust case management and infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

For residents in Wales this is NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 or phone 111.