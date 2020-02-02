A facilities management company, which started life in Newport 10 years ago, is showing that it is backing the city by moving to new premises close to the city centre as part of wider expansion plans for the firm.

Atlas FM, which has 16 offices, 8,000 staff nationwide and 750 employed in Wales, is relocating its South Wales headquarters from Malpas to a larger 5,000 sq ft premises on Phillip Street in the city centre. The new site will form a strategic hub for the firm, supporting both local and national growth.

The relocation follows an impressive period of growth for Atlas, with the firm having seen its sales more than double over the past three years.

Previously operating as Crystal Group at its former site in Malpas, before being acquired by Atlas in 2016, the company offers a range of services from cleaning and security to pest control and waste management to businesses in Newport and across South and West Wales.

Operating across a number of sectors, key clients include Friars Walk, Rutherford Cancer Centre, HMRC, David Lloyd Gym, Zara and Pure Gym.

The new offices were previously a disused carpet showroom and had been unoccupied for many years, suffering damage from several fires and the presence of asbestos.

The building has now been completely refurbished and features room for the company’s 25 office-based staff and a 30-vehicle car park. The new space will also enable further growth for the Newport team, with Atlas set to employ an additional five staff from the local area.

Occupying a previously empty unit, which had suffered from criminal activity in recent years, the relocation will rejuvenate a dilapidated building, bringing life back to the area. With the offices being located next to a residential area, Atlas worked closely with local homeowners on the exterior design of the building to ensure residents were happy.

Jamie Davies, director at Atlas FM, and former managing director of Crystal Group, said: “Our new offices represent an important move for Atlas, reflecting the growth we have experienced since Crystal become part of the Atlas group three years ago, while highlighting our ambitious expansion plans for the South and West Wales region in the future.

“As a business, we have long had our roots in Newport, having started out as Crystal Group back in 2009. Newport is still very much at the core of who we are, as we continue to work with clients in the city and employ people from the area.

"Remaining in Newport for our new premises was a no-brainer and local residents were thrilled to see us take an interest in restoring a dilapidated building.

“The new office and its facilities are a huge improvement on our previous premises, bringing huge benefits for the wellbeing of our staff, as well as providing us with the space to support future growth.

"We have some exciting projects on the way and plan to establish a new team within the first quarter of 2020 to guide these, further propelling our future growth as a business.”