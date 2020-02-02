A FAMILY have paid tribute to well-loved dance teacher Ann Carter who died on January 2.

Ms Ann Elizabeth Carter, born in Newport on September 26, 1935, lived in a small flat above the post office in Maindee before moving to Marlborough Road.

She was brought up alone by her mother, no other siblings and life was hard, especially during the war years and after.

Ms Carter first discovered her love for dancing during her school years and wanted to take that passion further and went on to study ballet and tap dancing at the Bristol School of Dance for five years.

(Dance teacher Ann Carter)

Eventually, she qualified to teach in both after passing all examinations at the Royal School of Ballet in London in the late 1950s.

She married the late Desmond George Carter on August 9, 1956 at St Johns Church in Maindee and bought a house in Prince Street, where they lived for the next 60 years.

(Ms Carter on her wedding day with husband Mr Carter)

Ann then decided that she wanted to combine raising a family with helping others discover the love of dance that she had. So, the ‘Ann Carter School of Dance’ was created, first in Newport and then due to the popularity, a second set up in Chepstow a few years later.

Her family describe her as “a woman of strong-willed character, intelligent, very well organised, a professional woman, likeable with a good sense of humour and well-travelled across the UK and Europe”.

(Ms Carter perfecting her ballet skills)

Life took a turn for Ms Carter in 1968 after a very bad car crash travelling back from Chepstow one evening, which causes severe injuries. It took several years to recover, and she was never able to be the dancer she once was.

This did not stop her, however, and with a lot of help from friend she slowly went back to teaching for almost 30 years.

Ms Carter died on January 02 after a sudden illness.

More News

Thousands of used needles abandoned in Newport

Chepstow man 'drove like an idiot' in Monmouth playground

Caerphilly house prices: How much first-time buyers must earn