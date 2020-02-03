A STALKER who hounded an old flame he knew nearly half a century ago and falsely claimed she had given birth to his child, was condemned as “wicked” by a judge.

Paul Devney, 65, from Newport, badgered the woman in a “bizarre” case and threatened her that he had sold his story about them to a magazine.

Cardiff Crown Court was told of how the defendant had been badly affected by the “traumatic” death of his wife of 45 years and began harassing his victim on social media.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said Devney, of Treberth Avenue, posted details about the woman on Facebook and began contacting members of her family.

He posted her address and date of birth online as he started to make her life a misery.

The defendant, Mr Stanway also said, claimed he was a member of a secret society “like the Masons” and would call his victim and play music down the phone.

He pleaded guilty to stalking her for several months in 2018, beginning when she was on holiday which she said he had “ruined”.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant told the complainant he was in contact with a magazine and that an article would be published.”

Mr Stanway said Devney had six previous convictions for 19 offences, which included sending an offensive message by electronic network and assaulting a police officer.

The prosecutor read the complainant’s victim impact statement in which she stated: “I am afraid to leave my house now and I am worried about picking my grandchildren up from school.

“I always have the blinds drawn in my living room. When I saw my private details online, I was worried about my credit rating.”

The court was told that since Devney was arrested and bailed in September 2018, he had no longer contacted his victim.

Lisa McCormick, mitigating, admitted her client’s behaviour had been “bizarre” and said he was suffering from a depressive illness.

She added that his partner of 45 years had recently “passed away in traumatic circumstances”.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Devney: “Your behaviour in this case was wicked. You know that.”

He said the defendant had caused “serious damage” to his victim and her family.

The judge added: “But the pre-sentence report states that you present a low-risk of reoffending.”

Devney was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge said the defendant will be the subject of a three-month curfew and a restraining order not to contact his victim until further notice “or you will go to prison”.

Devney must also pay an £85 surcharge.