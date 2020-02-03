OVER 10,000 apprenticeships will be delivered by 2021, a Welsh Government minister has said.

More than 74,000 people have started an apprenticeship since the Apprenticeship Programme, funded by the government and the European Social Fund began.

“It’s clear that apprenticeships make a significant contribution to the Welsh economy and drive our vision for a prosperous Wales,” said Economy Minister Ken Skates.

The Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship Skills policy is aimed at aligning apprenticeships to meet the needs for a modern economy.

The programme sees apprentices earn £19,240 while training.

And Mr Skates said the government remains “committed to seeing our workforce grow”.

He added: “I want to see Wales lead the way and be a prime example to nations around the globe of how investing in apprenticeships can reap major benefits.

“With unemployment in Wales at a record low and our manifesto target of creating 100,000 apprenticeships in this assembly set to be exceeded, the Welsh Government can be rightly proud of the actions we’re taking to supercharge our economy.

“Apprenticeship Week offers us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the tangible and very real difference apprentices and their employers make.

“Our ‘make a genius decision’ apprenticeship campaign is also playing a key role in encouraging businesses to recruit an apprentice and realise the positive difference they can make to the workplace.”