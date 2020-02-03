VITAL free cancer information and support, as well as help with financial worries, will be available across Monmouthshire and Newport this week - just look out for a big green bus.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s information bus - called Bronwen - will be visiting various locations, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and deliver classes.

The team of trained professionals, with first-hand experience of cancer treatments and front line support services, will be on hand for anyone with any worries relating to cancer, whether from patients or carers.

The bus is at Tesco in Station Road, Chepstow, today from 9am-3pm, and will visit Monnow Street in Monmouthshire tomorrow, from 8.30am-2.30pm.

Team leader and support specialist Moray Hayman

Visitors will also be able to drop in to the bus on Wednesday February 5 at Abergavenny Flea Market in Brewery Yard, from 9am-4pm.

Heading to Newport on Thursday February 6, the bus will be at Friars Walk shopping centre from 10am-4pm.

And on Friday February 7, it will be at the Morrisons store in Azalea Road, Rogerstone, from 9am-3pm.

Team leader on Bronwen is cancer information and support specialist Moray Hayman, who explained the importance of the scheme.

“It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to so they can focus on their health,” she said.

“We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“We’re here to answer any questions about cancer, whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers.”

As well as answering questions about all types of cancers, the professionals will be able to help with the financial impact of cancer.

A private room on board provides space for people to have more sensitive and private conversations with staff, who can help find the support that they need.

For further information about Macmillan’s planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan for free on 0808 808 00 00 (seven days a week, 8am to 8pm).

You can also find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html.