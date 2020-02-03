A FAMILY from Australia are trying to track down Welsh relatives to let them know of the death of their mother and grandmother before they bring her ashes back to her home country.

Bronwyn Baker, 31, from Sailors Hill, Victoria, in Australia is hoping to find relatives in Newport for her mother Susan Brenda Insley, 64, who once lived in the city.

“My mum migrated out to Australia in 1962 as a seven-year-old, she came out with her mum (Audrey Insley), her dad (Bernard Insley) and one of her bothers (Frederick Royce Insley),” she said.

“Mum’s oldest brother Anthony Llewellyn Williams stayed in Wales, living with their Nanna (Sylvia Elizabeth Barnett) and Granchi (Griffin Llewellyn Barnett).

Bronwyn with her mum Susan

“They ran a fruit stall upstairs at the Newport Market, and they also had a roadside fruit stall. Sylvia was always peddling around Newport on her pushbike”.

The fruit stall ran in Newport run by grandad Griffin Barnett

“Since my nanna (Audrey Insley) passed away in December 2018, my mum has found tracking down her family very important, not only to let them know of her passing, but to be able to share photos and memories”, added Mrs Baker.

Anthony Williams with his family

“My mum is the last left from her immediate family as her mum, dad and both of her brothers have now passed.

“We were able to use Facebook to find her first cousins on the Insley side and have been madly searching for her Barnett relatives.

"Mum’s other uncle was Brynley, she doesn’t remember much about him and his wife Rosemarie, other than that they had a son, and briefly moved to Elizabethvale in Adelaide, South Australia, before returning to Wales when mum was still in school.

Rosemarie and Brynley

“She has fond memories of playing with her cousins as a child prior to leaving for Australia. She always giggles when she tells the story about the go-karts.

“My mum would also love to track down the graves of her brother and grandparents, so we can visit while we are there.

“The reason for our trip is to bring my nanna’s ashes back to Wales”.