A PATIENT who absconded from the care of Llanarth Court Hospital has not yet been found, say police,

On Monday, January 27, Tamoor Hasan was reported missing at around 4pm, and he was last seen in the Abergavenny area.

Hasan, 33, is considered a potential risk as he is no longer in controlled conditions.

Gwent Police are now re-appealing for information to help locate Hasan.

He is described as being of Asian origin, around 5’9 in height, of large build with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a white T-shirt, black Adidas sweater, black sliders, purple socks and a grey coat.

It is believed he may be in the Birmingham area where he has contacts.

If anyone does see Tamoor Hasan or if you know where he is, please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting Log 345 27/01/20 or you can send a direct message with information via direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555111.