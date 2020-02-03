MOTORISTS have been urged to dig out their bucket and sponge and give their dirty licence plates a clean after a driver was stopped.

The incident happened on the M6 in the north west of England, with the driver being reported for a registration plate not being easily readable.

While there is no law against driving a mucky vehicle, the law is very clear when it comes to ensuring your number plate is easy to read.

READ MORE:

The weather at this time of year means many motorists drive with their cars covered in a layer of filth due to grit on the roads and salty water sticking to vehicles.

But if dirt obscures your number plate, you could face a fine of up to £1,000.

The advice is to check on your licence plate before each journey and give it a wipe if needed - and to do the same for your front and rear lights.