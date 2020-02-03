MOTORISTS have been urged to dig out their bucket and sponge and give their dirty licence plates a clean after a driver was stopped.
The incident happened on the M6 in the north west of England, with the driver being reported for a registration plate not being easily readable.
While there is no law against driving a mucky vehicle, the law is very clear when it comes to ensuring your number plate is easy to read.
The weather at this time of year means many motorists drive with their cars covered in a layer of filth due to grit on the roads and salty water sticking to vehicles.
But if dirt obscures your number plate, you could face a fine of up to £1,000.
The advice is to check on your licence plate before each journey and give it a wipe if needed - and to do the same for your front and rear lights.