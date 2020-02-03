A RETIRED steelworker has been hailed as a hero and a lifesaver after making his 1,000th donation to the Welsh Blood Service, providing platelets for thousands of hospital patients.

Colin Bunston, 74, of Blackwood, made his first blood donation in 1977, before switching to platelet donations in 1990.

The Welsh Blood Service said his selfless actions had potentially saved thousands of lives, including those of patients receiving chemotherapy.

To mark World Cancer Day tomorrow, Mr Bunston is encouraging more people to donate blood and blood products, and potentially save lives.

“Not many people know about platelet donation, I found out through giving blood and I was interested," he said.

"It takes longer, up to 90 minutes, but you can donate more often, [and] it’s in my diary every three weeks.

“The most important donation is your first one, the second most important is your next one. Always the next one. That’s the way I’ve done it since I’ve been donating.”

Veteran donor Mr Bunston said he had been reluctant, at first, to give blood.

"I wasn’t particularly keen on someone sticking a needle in my arm," he said. "But it’s something you get over. I made the commitment, there’s nothing to it."

He has spent the last 30 years making regular platelet donations. The process uses a specialist machine, taking blood out of the body and removing the platelets, before returning the blood to the donor.

Each year the Welsh Blood Service needs to collect 100,000 donations to help support 19 hospitals across Wales.

Alan Prosser, the charity's director, said World Cancer Day is an opportunity to share the importance of giving blood, platelets, and bone marrow.

“Colin has truly been a hero for so many people, including patients in their battle against cancer, who will never have the chance to thank him personally," said Mr Prosser.

"On behalf of the thousands of recipients across Wales who have benefited from Colin’s commitment, I would like to say thank you.

“To make 1,000 donations is an incredible achievement, one that only a handful of people will ever achieve.

"Not only does it display years of commitment to donating from Colin, but also hundreds of hours in a donation chair on behalf of patients in need."

To find out more about platelet donation, or to become a donor, visit www.welshblood.org.uk or call 0800 252266.