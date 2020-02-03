A BURST water main is affecting supplies to homes and businesses in a large part of Newport.

Properties in the NP10 and NP20 postcode areas have been hit, and could be disrupted for several hours.

Staff at Newport's Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and the Office of National Statistics have been sent home as a result of the incident having affected supplies.

The incident was first reported to Dwr Cymru Welsh Water shortly before midday, and a spokesman said: "We are aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the water supply to this area.

"Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience fluctuating low pressure and no water.

"We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this evening.

"Further updates will be provided when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The Intellectual Property Office employs hundreds of staff, and a message on its website says: "Concept House is closed on Monday February 3 due to a water supply issue.

"Our online services remain available and unaffected.

"We will update this page when the office is open again."

Concept House is closed today due to a water supply issue. We will let you know when the site reopens.



Please note our information centre is also unavailable today. pic.twitter.com/Av1Btil11H — IPO.GOV.UK (@The_IPO) February 3, 2020

A spokesman for the Office for National Statistics said: “Welsh Water has confirmed that a leak is causing problems with the water supply in the area around the government buildings on Cardiff Road, Newport.

"As a result the site has been closed for the rest of the day and Office for National Statistics staff are being encouraged to work from home.

"We are in close contact with Welsh Water and will review the situation later today.”

Welsh Water estimate the leak will be fixed by 7pm.