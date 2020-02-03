NEW bike trails are being built at a popular forest destination.

The work will see the current cycle and mountain bike trails at Cwmcarn Forest extended and enhanced - adding 5.5km of cross country track to allow riders to enjoy more of the picturesque scenery, while increasing their riding time.

The views from Cwmcarn Forest Drive

There will also be a new trail. The 'blue' cycle trail will allow families to enjoy the surroundings and is expected to be completed by late this spring.

These improvements are part of a scheme to redevelop the 1,400 hectare wooded landscape, which is popular with locals and tourists alike.

Six luxury lodges and an adventure play hub have been recently added as part of a Tourism Attractor Destination programme.

Lord Elis-Thomas AM with CCBC council staff in front of the new luxury lodges at Cwmcarn Forest.

This programme, led by Visit Wales, will be funding the work on the existing trails and is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

This work is also part of a £4.6m EU-backed project called The Mon and Brecon Canal Adventure Triangle, which is being delivered by Caerphilly County Borough Council, Torfaen County Borough Council, the Canal & River Trust, and the Welsh Government.

The new trail is being funded by Caerphilly council through the Welsh Government Rural Communities' Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Future projects in the Caerphilly county borough will include enhancements at Cwmcarn Forest, including landscape improvements to the lakeside and walking trails - for example, those linking Twmbarlwm to West Torfaen, and infrastructure works to the nearby Crumlin arm of the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal.

Cllr Lisa Phipps, the council’s cabinet member for homes, places and tourism, said “Cwmcarn Forest is already a flagship destination in the county borough. The latest improvements will offer even more opportunities for those seeking outdoor adventures; from local residents to tourists visiting the county borough.”