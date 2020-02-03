UPDATE: 4.50pm - The road is now fully open once more. Traffic is flowing freely.

Road re-opens following collision

A COLLISION in Newport city centre is causing congestion in the run-up to rush hour.

The incident, which has occurred at the top of Caerau Road, happened at around 3.45pm.

Traffic is heavy around the scene as the road is partially blocked.

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.