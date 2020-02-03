By Kevin Ward, manager, Newport Now Business Improvement District

THIS year’s Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, March 1 – and Newport Now BID levy payers can again advertise for free on a big screen on the finish line in the city centre.

The BID has financed the big screen, which will be situated just outside the University of South Wales Newport City Campus on the riverfront, for the second successive year. In return, levy payers can advertise their businesses on the screen for free.

The half marathon, is organised by Newport charity St David’s Hospice Care to raise much-needed funds, starts and finishes its 13.1-mile route in the city centre. The event raises thousands of pounds for the charity, which operates hospice services based in Malpas.

To take advantage of the free advertising offer, levy payers need to produce their advertisements and then send them to the half marathon organisers.

Advertisements should measure 1920x1080px. They should be landscape, 16:9 and 300dpi. Text should be big and bold.

Once complete, they should be emailed to hello@stdavidshospicecare.org – advertisements need to be received by St David’s by 5pm on February 21.

Levy payers will then be able to see their advertisements on the big screen, promoting their businesses to the thousands of visitors who will visit Newport on March 1 to cheer on their friends and relatives.

Many visitors will be keen to use city centre coffee shops, restaurants and bars before, during and after the event and the BID is urging Levy payers to take advantage of the extra footfall. Special offers for participants (perhaps a free drink for anyone with a medal) will help to create more custom on the day.